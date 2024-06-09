Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth's fourth-inning blast turned the game into a rout, and he tacked on one more RBI in the fifth. The infielder has hit well lately, going 10-for-38 (.263) with nine RBI and four extra-base hits over his last nine games, though his homer Saturday was his first since May 19. On the year, he's slashing .261/.322/.446 with nine homers, 44 RBI, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and one stolen base over 64 contests.