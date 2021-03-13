Cronenworth has logged time at first and second base during spring training, and he is expected to spend some time in the outfield as well, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Cronenworth emerged as San Diego's primary second baseman last season, but the team's offseason acquisition of Ha-seong Kim is likely to result in a split in playing time at the position between the pair in 2021. As such, Cronenworth could move around more defensively, including logging time in the outfield -- which he has not yet done in his professional career. The 27-year-old is a solid defender and showed his versatility last season by spending time at all four infield positions, so he is a logical candidate to fill a super-utility role for the Padres. Cronenworth is slashing .375/.412/.438 through seven Cactus League games, giving manager Jayce Tingler ample reason to get his bat into the lineup on a near-everyday basis.