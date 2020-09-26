Cronenworth isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Cronenworth will retreat to the bench after going hitless with two strikeouts over three at-bats in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Greg Garcia will take over as the second baseman, batting ninth.
