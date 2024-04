Cronenworth (calf) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Cronenworth will get a second straight game off to heal up from a tight calf that forced him out of Monday's 7-3 win in the series opener. The Padres are hoping that a pair of days off plus Thursday's team off day will provide sufficient time for Cronenworth to recover before the start of this weekend's three-game series with Toronto. Matthew Batten will spell Cronenworth at first base Wednesday.