Cronenworth (calf) is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.

Cronenworth was pulled from Monday's contest with calf tightness, so it's no surprise to see him sitting a day later. The good news is that he has not been placed on the injured list as the Padres brought up Matthew Batten as infield protection, projecting some apparent optimism that it's a day-to-day situation for Cronenworth. Jurickson Profar will handle first base Tuesday, while Jose Azocar will be in left field.