Choi (ribs) fractured his ankle while playing in a rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Choi was playing in his first rehab game with El Paso while working his way back from a rib injury he suffered in mid-August. Now that he's dealing with a fractured ankle with less than a month left in the season, Choi will likely be held out of action until 2024. He'll finish 2023 with a .179/.239/.440 slash line across 92 plate appearances between the Pirates and Padres.