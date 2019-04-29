Lucchesi allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk across four innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday.

The Padres spotted him a 6-0 lead, but by the end of the fifth, that lead was gone. Lucchesi gave up five of those six runs to allow the Nationals to tie the game, which erased all the good work he posted in his last start. Lucchesi has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four outings. He is 3-2 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 31 innings. His next start will be at home against the Dodgers on Friday.