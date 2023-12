The trade sending Soto to the Yankees is "close to being finalized," Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Morosi says it will be Michael King, Drew Thorpe and at least two additional players shipped to the Padres. At this point, it seems as if the two sides have agreed on the players and perhaps all that stands between the trade being completed is a review of medicals. Soto would play right field in the Bronx, with Aaron Judge shifting to center field and Alex Verdugo handling left field.