Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.

This was Soto's second multi-homer game in the last five contests. He's gone 8-for-19 (.421) with six RBI and seven runs scored over that span. The star outfielder continues to fit right in with the Yankees, slashing .313/.409/.569 with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, four stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple over his first 51 games with the team.