Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Soto (forearm) will "probably" take swings Sunday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Boone said earlier Saturday that it would likely be a few more days before Soto would re-enter the Yankees' lineup. On top of being a candidate to hit Sunday, Soto went through a significant amount of his pregame prep Saturday, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, which is yet another encouraging sign for Soto after the injury scare Thursday. While the Yankees will almost certainly err on the side of caution with the three-time All-Star, pressure could be mounting for Soto to return after dropping two straight to the Dodgers and having the division lead slimmed to 2.5 games.