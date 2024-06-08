Soto (forearm) isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Soto will miss a second consecutive game since making an early exit from Thursday's contest. The Yankees are optimistic that the slugging outfielder will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, but manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that it will likely be a few more days before Soto gets back into the lineup, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. In the meantime, Trent Grisham will continue to start in center field while Aaron Judge fills the void in right.