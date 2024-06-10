Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers that Soto (forearm) "probably" wasn't available off the bench, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Soto went through his normal pregame routine in the hopes of entering Sunday's game as a pinch hitter. Though Boone said that Soto responded well to the pregame workout, the Yankees still opted to err on the side of caution and keep the star outfielder on the bench throughout the night. Soto's status for Monday's series opener versus the Royals thus remains murky after he missed the entirety of the three-game series with the Dodgers due to forearm soreness.