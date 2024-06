Soto (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that Soto likely wouldn't be back in the lineup for a few days, so it's hardly a surprise he's on the bench again Sunday. Boone also indicated the 25-year-old would "probably" take swings Sunday, which could put the outfielder on track to play sometime during the four-game set in Kansas City that begins Monday.