Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Soto (forearm) will go through his normal pregame routine and may be available off the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Boone also indicated that Soto should rejoin the lineup during the four-game series in Kansas City that begins Monday, as the outfielder appears to be progressing well in his recovery from forearm inflammation. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be back in action Monday against the Royals, but it appears his absence won't extend too much longer.