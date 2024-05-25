Soto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Soto's homer stretched the Yankees' lead to 3-0 in the third inning. The superstar outfielder has gone 11-for-27 (.407) with five homers and nine RBI over his last seven contests. This was his fourth multi-hit effort in that span, lifting his slash line to .315/.413/.581 through 53 games this season. Soto has added 14 homers, 43 RBI, 39 runs scored, four stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple. The Yankees have won 10 of their last 12 games, and Soto's been doing his part to contribute to that success.