Yates tossed a perfect five-out save with two strikeouts at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

With two outs in the ninth, Yates allowed a runner after hitting Russell Martin in the helmet with a pitch. Luckily, Martin was fine, and no further damage ensued as the 32-year-old picked up his first five-out save of the season. With his 28th save, Yates continues to lead the majors while putting together a 1.22 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB.

