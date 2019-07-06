Padres' Kirby Yates: Registers 28th save
Yates tossed a perfect five-out save with two strikeouts at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
With two outs in the ninth, Yates allowed a runner after hitting Russell Martin in the helmet with a pitch. Luckily, Martin was fine, and no further damage ensued as the 32-year-old picked up his first five-out save of the season. With his 28th save, Yates continues to lead the majors while putting together a 1.22 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB.
