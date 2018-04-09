Padres' Kirby Yates: Will be evaluated Monday
Padres manager Andy Green said Yates is dealing with right ankle tendinitis and will be evaluated Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Yates was removed from Saturday's game against the Astros after throwing just one pitch and experiencing pain in his ankle. Green is optimistic that the Padres won't need to call up another reliever to compensate for Yates' injury, but that plan could change if the right-hander is hurting more than anticipated once he's evaluated prior to Monday's series opener in Colorado.
