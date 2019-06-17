Padres' Logan Allen: Big-league debut set for Tuesday
Allen will be called up from Triple-A El Paso and make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres' bullpen is depleted following their wild slugfest series against the Rockies, so Allen will be called up to add some arm depth and start Tuesday's contest against Milwaukee, per Acee. The 22-year-old left-hander has a 5.15 ERA in 13 starts for the Chihuahuas due to a rough first two starts of the season that saw him give up 12 runs in five innings, as well as a seven-run blowup on May 30. It could be a short stay with the big club, as the Padres have three off-days in an eight-day stretch starting Thursday, meaning they might no longer need the extra arm after this series with the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...