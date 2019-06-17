Allen will be called up from Triple-A El Paso and make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres' bullpen is depleted following their wild slugfest series against the Rockies, so Allen will be called up to add some arm depth and start Tuesday's contest against Milwaukee, per Acee. The 22-year-old left-hander has a 5.15 ERA in 13 starts for the Chihuahuas due to a rough first two starts of the season that saw him give up 12 runs in five innings, as well as a seven-run blowup on May 30. It could be a short stay with the big club, as the Padres have three off-days in an eight-day stretch starting Thursday, meaning they might no longer need the extra arm after this series with the Brewers.