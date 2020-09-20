The Padres optioned Patino to their alternate training site Sunday.
Patino's demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise after he struggled in his spot start Saturday against the Mariners in place of the injured Mike Clevinger (biceps). He lasted 1.2 innings in the Padres' loss, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision. Though Clevinger appears on track to rejoin the rotation Wednesday, San Diego will have a need for a spot starter Friday for one half of the team's doubleheader with the Giants. The Padres could designate Patino as their 29th man for the twin bill and bring him back to start one of those contests.