Machado (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The National League MVP Award candidate finds himself on the bench for a second straight game while he continues to deal with what manager Bob Melvin has labeled as "tennis elbow." The Padres don't believe the issue is anything that will result in a long-term absence for Machado, but a trip to the injured list could grow more likely if the 29-year-old isn't deemed ready to rejoin the lineup during the Padres' upcoming three-game series in St. Louis that begins Monday. Ha-Seong Kim will move over from shortstop to fill in at the hot corner for Machado on Sunday.