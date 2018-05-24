Padres' Manuel Margot: Nabs sixth steal in start
Margot went 1-for-4 with an RBI and his sixth stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.
Margot has sat out three of the Padres' last six contests as part of a crowded outfield rotation. The 23-year-old has gone just 2-for-13 at the plate over that span, but he has also contributed a pair of steals to help alleviate the pain for his fantasy owners. It is unclear how things will shake up once Wil Myers (oblique) returns from the disabled list next month, but Margot should still receive semi-regular playing time until that time comes.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...