Margot went 1-for-4 with an RBI and his sixth stolen base of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Margot has sat out three of the Padres' last six contests as part of a crowded outfield rotation. The 23-year-old has gone just 2-for-13 at the plate over that span, but he has also contributed a pair of steals to help alleviate the pain for his fantasy owners. It is unclear how things will shake up once Wil Myers (oblique) returns from the disabled list next month, but Margot should still receive semi-regular playing time until that time comes.