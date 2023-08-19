Waldron was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks.

After a decent performance during his first major-league start in June, Waldron will be called upon for his second test Saturday. The 26-year-old knuckleballer hasn't been outstanding in the minors, however, holding a 7.28 ERA and 1.63 WHIP through 85.1 innings. He will likely be optioned back to Triple-A after Saturday's games -- especially if he starts to get hit around by major-league batters.