Waldron (2-5) earned the win Friday against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

Waldron made the Atlanta lineup look uncomfortable in the batter's box all Friday night with his patented knuckleball. The San Diego right-hander used 98 pitches to reach double-digit strikeouts in a start for the first time in his career. Waldron sports a 5.00 ERA in 45 innings this season, but has been slightly unlucky, as evidenced by his 3.98 FIP. The knuckleballer lines up to face the Reds on the road for his next outing.