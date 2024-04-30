Waldron (1-3) was tagged with the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Waldron fell behind early on an Elly De La Cruz first-inning solo homer, and he gave up four runs across his first three frames. To his credit, the knuckleballer yielded just one hit and zero runs over his final three innings, but San Diego's offense was mostly held in check. Waldron has completed six frames in each of his past two appearances, and he's given up one run in half of his six starts on the season. However, his record sits at 1-3, and he's pitched to a mediocre 4.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 31 frames overall.