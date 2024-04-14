Waldron allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Waldron didn't have great control, as he threw 40 balls among his 93 pitches and issued a season-high four walks. However, he kept Los Angeles mostly at bay, surrendering just one run. The knuckleballer allowed four runs over four innings against St. Louis in his first start of the campaign but has looked much better since, giving up just two runs (one earned) over 10.1 frames across his past two starts.