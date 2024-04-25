Waldron (1-2) earned the win against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Waldron gave up a season-high five runs against Toronto in his last start, but he bounced back nicely Wednesday to earn his first win of the season. The knuckleballer didn't seem to have any trouble with his primary pitch in the Colorado altitude, as the Rockies managed a modest four hits against him. Waldron's quality start was also his first of the campaign, and he now holds a respectable 3.96 ERA through 25 innings.