Waldron (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against Toronto. He struck out two.

After allowing a first inning solo homer to Justin Turner, Waldron ran into a world of trouble in the second inning. The Blue Jays kept putting the ball in play, collecting five hits and four runs off the Padres starter in the inning. Waldron has pitched to the tune of a 4.74 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over his first 19 innings. His next start is scheduled to be on the road against Colorado.