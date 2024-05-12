Waldron (1-5) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

Waldron coughed up a solo home run to Freddie Freeman in the top of the first and was later charged with another run in the sixth after having to be relieved by Adrian Morejon with one out in the frame. The right-hander threw only 11 of 20 first pitches for strikes and produced just two 1-2-3 innings in the contest en route to taking his third consecutive loss. Waldron has now allowed a home run in each of his last five starts, going 1-4 over that stretch with a 19:9 K:BB.