Waldron (1-4) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings.

Waldron suffered his worst outing of the season, allowing a career-high eight runs while also posting the shortest outing since he debuted last year. The Diamondbacks put up a four-spot on him in the first, highlighted by a two-run blast from Ketel Marte. They tacked on another two in the second and then chased him out of the fourth with back-to-back doubles to open up in the inning. Despite the shaky results, Waldron may have been given another life after Joe Musgrove was put on the 15-day IL Sunday with elbow inflammation. He now owns a 5.82 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 34 innings and is expected to take the mound against versus the Dodgers over the weekend.