Waldron allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Thursday.

Waldron allowed a run in each of the first two innings before settling in. He's allowed a total of five runs over his last 16 innings while adding a 23:6 K:BB in that span. Waldron's overall numbers are still mediocre -- he has a 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB through 50 innings across 10 starts -- but he's shown improvement and resilience after a tough outing versus Arizona to begin May. He's projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the Marlins.