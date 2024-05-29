Waldron (3-5) got the win Tuesday over the Marlins after tossing seven shutout frames while allowing six hits and walking none. He struck out eight.

Waldron put together arguably his best outing of the season in a dominant win over the Marlins. He reached seven innings for the first time all year and managed to not walk a batter for just the second time this season. He reportedly used his knuckleball 55 percent of the time Tuesday night and generated 11 of his 15 whiffs with the pitch. He has 31 strikeouts over his last four starts (23 innings) after totaling just 29 strikeouts over his first seven starts of the year (34 innings). Waldron is now down to a 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB in 57 innings and lines up to face the Angels to begin next week.