Waldron (4-6) took the loss Friday as the Padres were downed 2-1 by the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

The knuckleballer delivered his fourth straight quality start while lasting seven innings for just the second time this season, but San Diego's offense gave little support. Waldron has gone seven straight outings in which he's pitched at least five innings and allowed two runs or less, posting a stellar 1.91 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 42.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.