Waldron (4-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Waldron submitted his third straight quality start, and he was able to cruise to the win after an explosive showing from the Padres' offense. The right-hander has allowed two runs over his last 19.1 innings, though he's faced the Angels, Marlins and Diamondbacks in that span, which hasn't been much of a test of his skills. Waldron is now at a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB through 69.1 innings over 13 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for another favorable start on the road versus the Mets in his next outing.