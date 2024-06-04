Waldron gave up a run on two hits over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four during the loss to the Angels.

Waldron turned in a second straight quality start Monday, allowing only one run in the fourth inning. He's given up two or fewer runs in five consecutive outings but has finished at least six innings just twice in that span. Still, his ERA has fallen from 5.82 to 3.98 during this run. Waldron has produced a 64:19 K:BB through 63.1 innings and hasn't allowed a long ball since May 11. He's currently in line to face Arizona at home this weekend.