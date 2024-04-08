Waldron did not factor in the decision Sunday after yielding one unearned run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five during the loss to San Francisco.

After a brutal season debut, Waldron looked much better Sunday. He rolled through five shutout frames before the Giants pushed home an unearned run in the sixth. Despite the strong performance, Waldron forced just four swinging strikes on 85 pitches, with only two coming via the knuckleball. He's projected for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers next.