Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Optioned to alternate site
Crismatt was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday.
With Pierce Johnson (groin) coming off the injured list, Crismatt will head back down. He will likely be heard from again this season when the Padres need a fresh arm for the bullpen.
