Margevicius' contract was officially selected by the Padres on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is set for his debut Saturday against San Francisco despite never appearing above High-A. He's owns a 3.00 ERA in two minor-league seasons, striking out 26.0 percent opposing hittings while walking just 3.0 percent. Socrates Brito was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

