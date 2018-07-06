Padres' Phil Hughes: Activated from DL

Hughes (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Hughes will be available out of the Padres' bullpen for Friday's tilt in Arizona after missing the past couple weeks due to a right rhomboid strain. He's appeared in seven games for San Diego this year, logging a pedestrian 6.23 ERA and 1.85 WHIP. Look for him to serve out of low-leverage situations.

