Padres' Phil Hughes: Designated for assignment
Hughes was designated for assignment by San Diego on Friday.
Hughes was cast off the roster in order to make room for Jacob Nix, who will be making his major-league debut against the Phillies on Friday. Across 16 appearances with the Padres this year, Hughes logged a 6.10 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 24:5 K:BB in 20.1 innings of relief.
