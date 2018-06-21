Padres' Phil Hughes: Lands on DL

Hughes was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a right rhomboid strain.

Hughes was tagged for three runs on six hits across two innings in his most recent relief appearance, and this could help explain his struggles. It's unclear how long Hughes will be sidelined at this point, though he'll be eligible to return July 1 should he ultimately prove ready. Phil Maton was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

