Padres' Phil Hughes: Dealt to Padres
Hughes was traded to the Padres on Sunday in exchange for minor-league catcher Janigson Villalobos.
The Padres will also receive cash considerations and the 74th pick in the 2018 Draft. Hughes made seven appearances (including two starts) for the Twins this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over 12 innings of work. It's unclear if his new club will utilize him as a starter or long reliever.
More News
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Designated for assignment•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Demoted to bullpen Monday•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Next start in jeopardy•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Roughed up again in second start of season•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Can't escape fourth inning in debut•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
