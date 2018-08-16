Phil Hughes: Cut loose by San Diego
The Padres released Hughes on Wednesday.
In addition to the money remaining on his contract for 2018, Hughes was due a $13.2 million base salary in 2019, so it was no surprise the Padres couldn't find any takers for him via trade or waiver claim after he was designated for assignment last week. The Padres ultimately elected to wash their hands of Hughes altogether, allowing the 32-year-old righty to explore his options elsewhere. Given that he's supplied a 6.34 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 23 appearances (two starts) this season between San Diego and Minnesota, Hughes will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract if he chooses to keep his career going.
