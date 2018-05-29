Padres' Phil Hughes: Set for bullpen role
Hughes will be available for Tuesday's game against the Marlins and is slated to work out of the bullpen initially, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports.
The Padres will have a temporary opening in the rotation Friday against the Reds in the event Joey Lucchesi (hip) isn't able to return from the 10-day disabled list, but it appears Hughes will have to prove himself as a long reliever before getting a look in the rotation. Prior to being traded away by the Twins on Sunday, Hughes made seven appearances (two starts) for Minnesota, surrendering nine runs on 14 hits and five walks over 12 innings.
