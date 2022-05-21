Suarez earned a save against the Giants on Friday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

With closer Taylor Rogers unavailable for San Diego, the team turned to Luis Garcia to hold a two-run, ninth-inning lead. He was unable to do so, but the Padres put up a pair of runs in the top of the 10th and handed the ball to Suarez in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander came through with his first career save despite allowing the inherited runner to score on a one-out single. Since being knocked around for three runs in his season debut, Suarez has posted a 2.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings.