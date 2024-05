Suarez pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his 10th save of the year in a 6-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday. He struck out one.

Suarez continues to let Padres fans live in peace about letting Josh Hader walk this past offseason. He's now a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities and is tied with Ryan Helsley atop the league. Suarez now owns an 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 12.2 innings.