Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Monday on 680 The Fan that it's "highly likely" Suarez (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Suarez made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, striking out one in a scoreless inning. It was the veteran reliever's first outing in three months, as he's been slowly working his way back from right elbow inflammation. A healthy Suarez should be a big boost to the Atlanta bullpen, though it's unlikely he'll be available to pitch on back-to-back days for a bit.