Suarez (elbow) took pitcher's fielding practice at Truist Park on Monday and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

The veteran reliever is ready to take the mound for the first time since he went down with right elbow inflammation more than two months ago. Suarez said that he expects to throw at least one more bullpen session after Tuesday before his next step is determined. He remains in line to return from the injured list sometime in September as long as he can avoid setbacks.