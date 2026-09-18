Suarez (elbow) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Suarez has been slowly progressing through his recovery from right elbow inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list in late June before he was transferred to the 60-day IL on Sept. 1. Sunday is the last game of the regular season for Gwinnett, so any additional sessions for Suarez will likely be in bullpens while with Atlanta. The veteran right-hander could be back in the bullpen with the big club before the 2026 regular season concludes.