Suarez earned a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Suarez needed just seven pitches (five of which were strikes) to set the Rockies down in order and preserve a three-run San Diego victory. The right-hander extended his streak of scoreless outings to nine and lowered his sterling ERA to 0.77. Suarez has been one of the league's best closers so far this season with nine saves (tied for first in MLB).