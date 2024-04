Suarez allowed one hit and recorded one out while picking up a save over the Brewers on Monday.

Suarez entered the ninth inning with two outs. After giving up an infield single, he forced Sal Frelick to fly out to close out the game. Suarez has now converted all six of his save chances with a 1.04 ERA and an 8:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings this season.